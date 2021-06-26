A sharply divided Iowa Supreme Court has stopped a lawsuit aimed at reducing the flow of fertilizer and hog farm waste into the state's river and streams, ruling that limiting pollution from farms was a political matter and not one for the courts.

The 4-3 decision earlier this month handed a significant defeat to environmental groups hoping to get the chance to prove that Iowa should scrap its voluntary farm pollution policy, order new mandatory limits on nitrogen and phosphorus pollution and stop construction of new hog barns.

It is the latest court rejection of an attempt to force the nation's leading corn- and pork-producing state to clean up farm pollutants from its major rivers.

The lawsuit, which was brought by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food & Water Watch, contended that unregulated farm pollution is violating the rights of citizens to clean water in the Raccoon River for recreation and drinking water.

It said a legal concept that precedes Iowa statehood — the public trust doctrine — should apply to this case and require the state to ensure that citizens have a usable Raccoon River untainted by excess pollution caused by farm runoff of fertilizer and animal manure.

A state judgeruledin 2019 that the environmental groups sufficiently demonstrated that they suffered injury because the river's untreated water is too polluted to enjoy recreationally or aesthetically. The state appealed the ruling.

Four of the court's conservative justices said the environmental groups didn't show that the state's actions had caused a concrete injury the courts could fix. They also said the public trust doctrine historically hasn't been used to solve a problem as complex as the environmental issues raised, and that the issues at the heart of the case were political questions that would fall to the Legislature to settle.

The plaintiffs said in a statement that they were considering all of their options.

"The fight for clean water in Iowa is far from over," they said.