San Jose Sharks (3-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-6-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks face off in Western Conference action.

Minnesota has a 2-4-0 record at home and a 6-6-1 record overall. The Wild have gone 4-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

San Jose is 3-4-0 on the road and 3-9-3 overall. The Sharks have a -12 scoring differential, with 39 total goals scored and 51 allowed.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has five goals and eight assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has six goals and six assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.