Shark attack survivor presses her state for an alert system to keep people safe in the water

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama teen who narrowly survived a fierce shark attack last year said she hopes a proposed alert system before state lawmakers can help keep others safe in the water.
Lulu Gribbin, now 16, was one of three people bitten by a shark on June 7, 2024, during a string of attacks off the Florida Panhandle. She lost her left hand and a portion of her leg. On Wednesday, she asked Alabama lawmakers to support a proposed shark attack alert system.
The bill by Republican Rep. David Faulkner would establish an alert system, similar to the Amber Alert system, that would issue a notice to the public when there's been an unprovoked shark attack in the vicinity.
''Ninety minutes before me, there was another shark attack a couple miles down the coast,'' Gribbin said. Had she known about that attack, she and her friend would not have ventured into the water that day, she said. ''This bill will help prevent future attacks and accidents.''
While the proposal would only impact the Alabama coast, Faulkner hopes other states will pursue similar systems or that federal legislation would expand its use.
''There had been a shark attack just down the beach, and yet she had no notice. And I felt like in this day and age, that's something we shouldn't let happen,'' Faulkner said.
The Alabama House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee advanced the bill Wednesday. It now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.
The bill, which would name the alert system for Gribbin, was changed to issue an alert only when an unprovoked attack occurred off the coast.