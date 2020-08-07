Lakes and cabins are part of Minnesotans' DNA, whether it's your personal hideaway, a friend's cabin or favorite resort. A dock is often where we go to be closer to the sky blue water that nurtures our souls.
We're interested in your dock stories for a photo essay planned for the Summer 2021 Sunday Magazine. Your favorite fishing dock or morning coffee spot, upcoming wedding location, or the place you do yoga.
Send us a picture along with a contact name and number and we will select the most interesting images to feature in the magazine. Photographer Brian Peterson may be connecting with you and photographing a select few to highlight in the story. E-mail photos and ideas to: docks@startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
S&P 500 stalls as tech slides, threatens 5-day win streak
A slide for technology stocks on Friday is helping to halt Wall Street's big rally from earlier this week, after President Donald Trump unveiled his latest escalation against China's tech industry.
Variety
News of the Weird: Are baboons armed and dangerous?
A roving gang of baboons in Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, England, is known to vandalize cars and otherwise alarm visitors, but lately, the Sunday…
Music
6 cool things in music this week include Lizzo, Cory Wong, Dave Koz, Lianne La Havas and Black pop fans
Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view. John McCauley of St. Paul:1 Pat Bianchi Trio, Blue Note Live…
Variety
Car showrooms in early-20th-century Minneapolis and St. Paul were as showy as the vehicles they sold
Back when cars were things of wonder, showrooms boasted architectural elegance.
Variety
Sound Advice: The one-size-fits-all disc player is a thing of the past
Q: I recently purchased the Polk LSiM707 floorstanding speakers you recommended. Now I want to upgrade my disc players because the new speakers reproduce sound…