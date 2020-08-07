Lakes and cabins are part of Minnesotans' DNA, whether it's your personal hideaway, a friend's cabin or favorite resort. A dock is often where we go to be closer to the sky blue water that nurtures our souls.

We're interested in your dock stories for a photo essay planned for the Summer 2021 Sunday Magazine. Your favorite fishing dock or morning coffee spot, upcoming wedding location, or the place you do yoga.

Send us a picture along with a contact name and number and we will select the most interesting images to feature in the magazine. Photographer Brian Peterson may be connecting with you and photographing a select few to highlight in the story. E-mail photos and ideas to: docks@startribune.com.