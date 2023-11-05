SEATTLE — Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored early in the third period to lift the Calgary Flames past the Seattle Kraken, 6-3 on Saturday night.

Sharangovich broke a 2-2 tie with a tip-in at 1:33, and Backlund scored on a rebound at four minutes after goalie Philipp Grubauer made a sprawling save on A.J. Green's breakaway.

''I thought we went out in the third and took care of the game right away,'' Backlund said. ''We dictated the third period. I thought we played a really mature game all night, didn't give them too many shots and chances. It was really good.''

Calgary snapped a six-game losing streak.

''We've dropped a bunch in a row, so you don't necessarily want to think it's that big of a game,'' Flames coach Ryan Huska said. ''But it's important for us because we played the right way. I think we limited scoring shots and there were a lot of guys that elevated their game."

Martin Pospisil and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, and Backlund and Rasmus Andersson had empty-net goals. It was Pospisil's first NHL goal.

''Pretty much living the dream right now,'' Pospisil said. ''It's something probably I will never forget.''

Dan Vladar made 17 saves.

''You cannot underestimate an opponent in this league anymore,'' Seattle's Pierre-Édouard Bellemare said. ''Doesn't matter the situation of their organization or their season. If you don't meet the desperation of a team, you're going to be in trouble.''

Jaden Schwartz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle. Grubauer made 25 saves.

''I thought we got out-hustled in the first 10 minutes of the third period, plain and simple,'' Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. ''That's just what it was. There's no ducking that for for us.''

Calgary overcame the loss of forward Andrew Mangiapane to a match penalty at 8:45 of the first period. Mangiapane was given a major for cross-checking and a match penalty for attempt to injure.

Seattle's Jared McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. After a brief exit, McCann returned to the game.

''I haven't had a chance to look at it again,'' Huska said. ''We'll probably do that on the plane.''

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.

Kraken: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

