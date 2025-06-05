Shaq and Iverson team up to revive Reebok from obscurity in the Netflix docuseries 'Power Moves'

LOS ANGELES — Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson once clashed on the court in the 2001 NBA Finals, but now the basketball legends are joining forces to revive the Reebok brand they helped make iconic.
In the Netflix docuseries, ''Power Moves,'' which premiered this week, the Hall of Famers swap jerseys for executive titles, with O'Neal stepping in as president of Reebok Basketball while Iverson takes on the role as vice president. The six-episode series offers a behind-the-scenes look at their mission to spark a cultural resurgence for the classic sneaker company.
O'Neal, standing 7-foot-1, sees himself as a voice for today's big men. But when it comes to reaching the quick, gritty guards of this generation, he knows there's no better ambassador than the 6-foot Iverson, whose '90s signature shoes are still a staple in sneakerhead circles.
''I didn't build Reebok all by myself,'' said O'Neal, who won three straight NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Miami Heat. He signed with Reebok in 1992 and made the brand popular with his first signature shoe, called the Shaq Attaq.
Iverson's signature shoes, The Question and The Answer, were some of the top sellers in the industry. He signed a lifetime endorsement and marketing contract with Reebok in 2001.
''I needed A.I. to be vice president because if you're a guard, you want to see a legendary guard,'' he said. "I wanted to do a show that's not scripted. Not polished. I wanted it to be real work.''
Iverson called documenting his role in helping revitalize Reebok a ''full circle moment" while working alongside O'Neal, who he calls ''big bro.''
''I get the honor of doing this with (Shaq), having a relationship with him,'' said Iverson, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was an 11-time All-Star and won the league's MVP in 2001 — the same year O'Neal and Iverson faced off in the NBA Finals. Iverson was known for being an undersized guard who played with a supersized heart.