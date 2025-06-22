Shapiro remains steadfast on no state money for new arenas, champions Pa. sports scene at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reaffirmed the state would provide no funding for any new sports arenas — a possibility that looms with the Eagles' lease set to expire in 2032 — and said there were conversations about bringing NASCAR to Philadelphia as he championed the state's full sports slate next year during an appearance Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Shapiro said he would continue talking with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and the Rooney family in Pittsburgh about what — if anything — the NFL teams need when it comes to the state of their stadiums.
Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Steelers, opened in 2001 while Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003 in Philadelphia's shared sports complex. The Eagles do not own the Linc. The team will need to renew its lease or build a new stadium, and Lurie said during the lead-up to the Super Bowl that he was ''torn'' over the idea of replacing the stadium or staying put in the home where they raised their only two Super Bowl championship banners.
If a new stadium is proposed, it won't come with state money — just as Shapiro said he would not provide when the 76ers considered building a new arena (ownership did not ask for the funds) last year.
(The 76ers decided to partner with Comcast Spectacor, their current landlord, to build a new arena in South Philadelphia.)
''I'm very worried about the overall budget,'' Shapiro said Sunday at Pocono. ''I'm very worried about the overall economic situation given the federal cuts. You want to balance investing in tourism, investing in sports, investing in great arenas and facilities, with making sure that you're also investing those dollars in things that Pennsylvanians need most.''
Shapiro, who spoke ahead of the scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race at the track, declined to get into specifics about any stadium conversations with the state's NFL owners.
''I will tell you that we want to make sure the Steelers, we want to make sure the Eagles, and all of our pro teams have outstanding places to play,'' he said. ''That are welcoming for fans. That generate revenue.