Transgender man to speak about masculinity. In fact, he wrote the book on it.

Shannon T.L. Kearns is ready to talk. Ready to talk about why being a man can be confusing. To talk about masculinity, hopefully without the word “toxic” in front of it. And to talk about why, as a transgender man, he has a unique perspective on all of that.
Kearns hopes his self-help book, “No One Taught Me How to Be a Man,” will spark conversation about what manhood means. He says his “big dream is that groups of men will buy it and read it and have conversations and create community around the topics and ideas.”
The book says that, yes, a lot has changed in our culture and is still changing. That can be confusing. But it also can be an opportunity to re-think what it means to be a man.
“We get to chose what our embodiment of masculinity looks like and we have the responsibility to choose well,” said Kearns, 44, a playwright, author, ordained priest and teacher who lived in the Twin Cities from 2009-2022, when he and wife Ashley Hovell moved to rural Kansas.
We chatted with him about his book and about his fresh perspective on being a man.
Q: You write that there were times you felt like everyone else had a manual that helped them figure out how to be a man but then realized that nobody is sure how it works. Can you talk about that more?
A: Part of the gift of this journey has been realizing there’s no manual and that we all get to co-create it together. So now, when I also think about healthy masculinity, my “manual” is derived from all sorts of things: listening to the voices of women, of people from other marginalized communities, from cis [people whose identity matches the gender they were assigned at birth] men and trans men. It’s listening to my own body and experience to figure out how to embody masculinity in a way that both feels authentic and comfortable and right to me and that tries to do no harm in the world.
Q: Reading the book, I wondered if it might not be helpful just to get rid of “masculine” and “feminine” and concentrate on being human.