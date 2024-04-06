ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shane Wright had his first two-goal game in the NHL and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth victory in the past six games.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, also had an assist. He has three goals in three games since being recalled from the AHL on Sunday.

Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who swept the four-game season series from the Ducks for the first time. It was the 100th career point for Beniers, who won the Calder Trophy last season as the league's top rookie.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 16 shots and Oliver Bjorkstrand added two assists.

Leo Carlsson scored for Anaheim with a highlight-reel goal. Carlsson, the second pick in the 2023 draft, became the 15th rookie in the league this season with at least 10 goals. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves.

Wright redirected Bjorkstrand's shot with 3:52 remaining in the first period. Wright then got a pass from Jaden Schwartz in front and put a snap shot into the net 2:29 into the second.

The Kraken took a three-goal lead nine minutes later when Beniers scored a power-play goal as the puck deflected off his skate after a pass from Wright.

Carlsson got the Ducks on the board with 3:25 remaining in the second. The 19-year-old Swede, playing in his 50th NHL game, took the puck off the boards, put it between his legs onto his stick, skated into the right faceoff circle and wired a wrist shot into the top corner of the far side of the net.

Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson had his consecutive games streak snapped at 343, which was the fourth-longest current streak in the league. He is with his wife awaiting the couple's first child.

