Shane van Gisbergen's unique braking technique makes him the favorite at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. — Shane van Gisbergen proved in his NASCAR debut to be an elite road and street course racer by winning in his first career outing.
Two years later, his rivals have gotten a good look at the New Zealander's technique and have declared him the favorite to win Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. He will start from the pole for the second consecutive week and third time in five races.
''It's pretty awesome, we've had a really cool couple of weeks,'' said the Trackhouse Racing driver. ''It's so cool how stoked everyone is and you feel the energy in the shop when you walk in. It's just a cool atmosphere in the shop, everyone is lifted up.''
Van Gisbergen is on a two-race winning streak on the specialty courses following victories on the road course in Mexico City (where he won by 16.6 seconds from the pole) and last Sunday on the streets of Chicago (again from the pole). He has five consecutive finishes of seventh or higher dating back to Watkins Glen International last September.
''He's so good and it's rare that you see somebody stand out like that and distance himself from the competition,'' said Kyle Larson, last year's winner at Sonoma. ''He's way, way, way better than us at the road course stuff.''
The secret, his rivals have learned, is a toe-heel braking technique that none of them can master.
''If I tried to learn what he's doing, it would take me until I retire,'' Kyle Busch said.
Added Larson: ''You can't teach an old dog new tricks. There's zero chance I can learn how to do that.''