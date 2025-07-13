Shane van Gisbergen dominates on another road course, wins at Sonoma to extend streak

SONOMA, Calif. — Another road course win was so expected for Shane van Gisbergen that Trackhouse Racing had extra tires ready for his Sonoma Raceway victory celebration.
Van Gisbergen won for the third time in five race and second straight on Sunday when he dominated on the California road course. The New Zealander once again showed he's in a completely different class on road and street courses than his rivals as he led 97 of 110 laps to win from pole at Sonoma Raceway.
He celebrated with the traditional burnout, then his Trackhouse crew changed the tires on the No. 88 Chevrolet so he could do a second smoke-inducing spin on his way to victory lane. He also kept with his own tradition and kicked a rugby ball into the grandstands.
''It means everything. That's why I race cars. I had an amazing time in Australia, and then to come here and the last couple weeks, or years, actually, has been a dream come true,'' said van Gisbergen. ''I've really enjoyed my time in NASCAR. Thanks, everyone, for making me feel so welcome. I hope I'm here for a long time to come.''
All three of his wins this year have been from pole — which tied him with Jeff Gordon for a NASCAR record of three consecutive road course victories from the top starting spot. Gordon did it between the 1998 and 1999 seasons.
He joins Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as the only drivers with three wins this season and this one moved him into third for playoff seeding. Van Gisbergen was 33rd in the standings and not yet qualified for the playoffs just five weeks ago.
Victory number four for van Gisbergen — who stunned NASCAR in 2023 when he popped into the debut Chicago street course race from Australian V8 Supercars and won — seemed a given before teams even arrived at the picturesque course in California wine country. His rivals have lamented that ''SVG'' has a unique braking technique he mastered Down Under that none of them — all oval specialists — can ever learn.
That win in Chicago two years ago led van Gisbergen to move to the United States for a career change driving stock cars for Trackhouse Racing. He and Ross Chastain have pumped energy into the team over this summer stretch with Chastain kicking it off with a Memorial Day weekend victory at the Coca-Cola 600.