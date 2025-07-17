Simone Biles wins two ESPYS, beating out Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman and Rory McIlroy

LOS ANGELES — Simone Biles won two trophies at the ESPYS on Wednesday night, including the women's best athlete award.
The 11-time Olympic medalist claimed the night's first award, best championship performance for her efforts at the Paris Games. She won three golds and a silver while helping the U.S. women's gymnasts win their first team title since 2016.
''That was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men,'' Biles said after kissing husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
She beat out Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman and Rory McIlroy.
Biles' Olympic teammate, Suni Lee, won the best comeback award for overcoming two rare kidney diseases. She brought one of her doctors to the show.
Host Shane Gillis' awkward monologue
Comedian Shane Gillis ' opening monologue as host of the show that honors the past year's top athletes and sports moments went over awkwardly.
Early on, he called out various famous faces in the Dolby Theatre crowd, including retired WNBA star Diana Taurasi, who shared the Icon Award. Gillis said, ''Give it up for her'' after calling her ''Deanna.'' The camera showed an unsmiling Taurasi shaking her head. Gillis quickly caught his mistake, saying, ''My bad on that.''