Shane Baz goes 8 scoreless in longest start of career as Rays blank Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shane Baz allowed three hits over a career-best eight innings, Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero hit back-to-back homers in the sixth, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Thursday for a three-game sweep.
Baz (8-3) struck out nine and walked one. Jacob Lowe had three hits for the Rays, and Jake Mangum hit a run-scoring triple.
Tampa Bay has won five of six to move a season-high 11 games above .500 (46-35) and a half-game behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who were off Thursday.
Paul Gervase gave up singles to Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino before Pete Fairbanks came on with one out in the ninth and got Maikel Garcia to ground into a 6-4-3 double play for his 15th save.
Tampa Bay starters have thrown 22 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.
The Royals were also shut out on Wednesday and scored one run in their three losses to the Rays. Kansas City has gone 14-27 (.341) — third worst in the majors over that span — since starting the season 24-16 (.600).
Key moment
Jonathan Aranda hit a two-out double and then scored on Mangum's triple off starter Michael Lorenzen (4-8) before Josh Lowe added an RBI single to cap Tampa Bay's two-run fourth.