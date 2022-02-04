Shakopee city leaders plan to fight a rise in catalytic converter thefts by making it a misdemeanor to possess one of the devices, detached from a vehicle, without proof of ownership.

The tactic follows similar action by the city of St. Paul in January, and Shakopee officials hope such ordinances are enacted across Scott County or even the state.

"There's got to be more done because [the thefts] are not slowing down," said Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate. "At least this way we can cite them for possession because it's very, very hard to prove the actual theft."

The City Council has already expressed support for the ordinance. It won't take effect until it is posted online for 10 days and approved at the next City Council meeting.

Thefts of catalytic converters, which are valued for the precious metals they contain and must be sawed off the underside of vehicles, have risen nationwide over the past two years. Tate said there were 97 reported catalytic converter thefts in Shakopee in 2021 compared to 54 in 2020 and 17 in 2019. In St. Paul, there were more than 2,000 such thefts in 2021.

A thief can get up to $700 for one of the devices, depending on its condition. For car owners, catalytic converter replacement is costly — about $1,500.

The city has held several well-attended events since last spring where residents can get their converter etched and spray painted to deter thieves, Tate said.

But Shakopee also has a decent-sized industrial park, Tate said, and the larger cargo trucks and vans there have larger catalytic converters with more precious metals inside, making them an even bigger target.

Tate said legitimate scrappers in possession of catalytic converters would have the appropriate documentation. If someone doesn't have the paperwork with them, they can provide it to police later and have their ticket excused, just like with proof-of-insurance citations.

Tate said the goal is for every law enforcement agency in Scott County, including the Sheriff's Office, to enact a similar ordinance.

Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz of the Savage Police Department said the topic will likely be discussed among supervisors there next week.

"It would be great if we could get [an ordinance] to deter that action down here," Schiltz said.

A metal recycling business in Savage takes catalytic converters, he said, adding that he's heard some recyclers in the area are being extra cautious about the catalytic converters they buy because of the rise in thefts.

In Prior Lake, Police Chief Steve Frazer said the department will be discussing the idea in the next month.

"It is a big problem," he said. "So I think looking at new ways to address the problem — all options are on the table."

Tate and other Shakopee officials said there needs to be a consistent, statewide law making catalytic converter possession a potential crime.

"It's a shame that cities have to piecemeal something together," said Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds.

Don Reeder, spokesman for the League of Minnesota Cities, said the organization has included catalytic converter theft prevention in its 2022 legislative platform.

There are three bills up for consideration this session related to catalytic converter purchase, acquisition or sales, league officials said.