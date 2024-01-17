If your oatmeal is stuck in the sweet zone, this recipe is an alluring invitation to break away. Sure, a bowl of the hot cereal is reliably good with, say, a drizzle of maple syrup, fresh fruit and a sprinkle of cinnamon, but that is just one half of the story.

Oatmeal goes savory, too. Just like other whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, buckwheat and cornmeal, it is versatile enough to go in either flavor direction. Exploring the grain's savory side opens a vast new realm of meal possibilities. Oats pair especially well with savory ingredients that can stand up to the grain's deep, earthy flavor - mushrooms, onions, root vegetables (carrots, beets, parsnips and celery root), peppers, winter squash, herbs and sharp cheeses, for example. For a memorable and satisfying dinner, try cooking steel-cut oats as you would risotto, using any of those add-ins.

This recipe brings savory oatmeal to the breakfast table with vegetarian toppings that have bacon-and-egg vibes. The bacon-like half of that duo comes from sliced shiitake mushrooms sautéed in olive oil until brown and crisp, then sprinkled with smoked paprika and salt. They are placed, along with a fried egg, atop a bowl of hot oatmeal, which has been seasoned with parmesan and swirled with a spoonful of basil pesto.

You can use any cut of plain oats, prepared any way you like, with or without milk, but omit the salt since the parmesan cheese and toppings fill that role. If using prepared pesto - which I freeze in ice cube trays so it is easy to thaw a little at a time - the meal is relatively quick to prep, and can be easily adapted to a single serving or scaled up for a larger group.

It's a nourishing breakfast (or lunch or light dinner) that brims with mouthwatering flavor, provides steady energy for your morning and is sure to shake up your notion of what oatmeal can be.

Savory Oatmeal With Shiitake 'Bacon,' Egg and Pesto

Serves 2.

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more as needed

• 4 oz. fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and thinly sliced (see Note)

• 1/8 tsp. smoked paprika

• 1/8 tsp. fine salt, plus more to taste

• 1 c. old-fashioned rolled oats or quick-cooking oats

• 1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 large eggs

• 1 tbsp. prepared pesto

• Freshly ground black pepper

Steps

In a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle the mushrooms with the paprika and salt and cook, stirring, for 10 seconds more. Remove from the heat and transfer the mushrooms to a plate.

Cook the oats according to the directions on the package, without adding salt. Once the oats are cooked, stir in the Parmesan cheese, remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.

Return the skillet to medium heat. There should still be some oil in the pan but add 1 teaspoon more, if needed. Crack the eggs into the pan and cook until the whites are set and the yolk is to your desired consistency, flipping them, if you like.

Divide the oatmeal between two bowls. Swirl 1 1/2 teaspoons of the pesto into each bowl, then top each with half of the shiitake "bacon" and one of the eggs. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve right away.

Variations: In place of old-fashioned oats, use quick-cooking oats or 1/2 cup steel-cut oats.

Nutrition per serving (1 bowl): 404 calories, 32g carbohydrates, 196mg cholesterol, 24g fat, 6g fiber, 15g protein, 6g saturated fat, 391mg sodium, 3g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.