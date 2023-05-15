NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Oneok Inc., down $ to $5.77 to $57.95.
The natural gas company is buying Magellan Midstream Partners.
Newmont Corp., up $1.15 to $47.09.
The gold mining company is buying Australia's Newcrest Mining.
Western Digital Corp., up $3.72 to $36.75.
The maker of computer hard drives is reportedly in talks about a potential deal with Kioxia Holdings.
Shake Shack Inc., up $5.09 to $70.30.
The burger chain is reportedly heading for a proxy fight with investor Engaged Capital.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $36.99 to $157.19.
The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for a genetic disorder.
Monday.com Ltd., up $21.70 to $152.80.
The project management software developer beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
H&R Block Inc., down 91 cents to $31.13.
The U.S. is reportedly considering developing a free tax preparation program.
TPG Inc., up 60 cents to $27.79.
The asset management firm is buying Angelo Gordon for about $2.7 billion in cash and stock.