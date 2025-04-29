Shadman's century gives Bangladesh narrow lead in 2nd test against Zimbabwe

Anamul and Shadman were proactive right from the start with the latter slashing Richard Ngarava for a boundary past point in the third over to show his aggressive intent. Playing his first test in three years, Anamul got off the mark with two boundaries against Nagarava in the fifth over. But just after the lunch session, Muzurabani had Anamul leg-before for 39 after a gritty 80-ball-knock that was laced with four fours.