A Faint, Wondrous Glimpse of Spring



Minnesotans should be proud of doing the best job in the nation "flattening the curve" and slowing the spread of COVID-19. Then again, we've had a lot of practice.

Quarantine, isolation, shelter in place? Many of us do that half the year. No trial lasts forever - this too shall pass. Take it easy out there.

After a numbing start to the week spring tip-toes back into town today, with low 60s and a mild breeze. A cool front knocks us down 10 degrees Sunday, but the sun should be out.

Expect 60s the latter half of next week, with an outside shot at 70F Wednesday. No significant rain is in sight, just a few sprinkles Monday, a shower or T-shower early Wednesday, and another brush with rain Friday. A big storm next weekend should stay south and east of Minnesota.

In spite of what I may or may not have said a month ago, we REALLY are turning a corner this time. It's a big corner. Enjoy the mild front.

By the way, I'm keeping my mask on indoors. It cuts down on idle gossip and exorbitant snacking.

Looking Forward to (Consistent) 60s. Both ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) predict a string of 60s next week as temperatures run a few degrees above average - atmospheric compensation for temperatures 15-30F colder than average earlier this week. Meteograms: WeatherBell.

Snow and Cold Dominate the Week. Here's a clip from this week's edition of Minnesota WeatherTalk from Mark Seeley: "Easter Sunday (April 12) brought nasty weather, with sleet, rain, and snow, along with gusty winds. In southeastern Minnesota a number of observers reported up to 10 inches of snowfall (well below the statewide record for the date of 17.6 inches at Artichoke Lake in 2019). Nevertheless, a number of long- term climate stations in Minnesota reported new daily record snowfall amounts for the date, including: 6.6 inches at MSP (also the snowiest Easter Sunday in history)

7.5 inches at Rochester

10.0 inches at Elgin

7.8 inches at Wabasha

9.6 inches at Theilman

7.0 inches at Minnesota City

6.4 inches at Bricelyn

6.3 inches at Jordan..."

Warming Trend - Generally Dry. In spite of a few Monday sprinkles and a shower or T-shower early Wednesday the maps look fairly storm-free until the end of the week, when the next southern storm may brush southern Minnesota with some rain. Temperatures mellow over time with a touch of humidity in the air next week. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Excessive Heat is Deadly. This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and Friday's topic is heat. Here are a few things I didn't know about excessive heat close to home, courtesy of the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "...Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990:

The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years...Wisconsin's Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1982: The greatest number of weather fatalities in Wisconsin since 1982 has been due to excessive heat. 134 people have died from high heat and humidity. This total is more than tornadoes, flooding, blizzards or anything else. The 1995 summer heat waves hold the record as the number one weather-related killer in Wisconsin since it became a state in 1848. Most deaths occurred in the major urban areas in southeast Wisconsin, but there have been a number of fatalities in the rest of the state as well..."

Minnesota Tornado Climatology. .The previously earliest verified tornado in Minnesota occurred on March 18, 1968, north of Truman in Martin County. The latest in any year on November 16, 1931, east of Maple Plain. Historically and statistically, June is the month of greatest frequency with July not far behind. May has the third greatest frequency, followed closely by August. Nearly three-quarters of all tornadoes in Minnesota have occurred during the three months of May (15%), June (37%), and July (25%). The most probable danger period in Minnesota, therefore, is late spring and early summer, between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM. However, tornadoes can and do occur at any time of the day or night..." The Minnesota DNR has a good summary, an overview of tornadoes in Minnesota; here's an excerpt: "...In Minnesota, tornadoes have occurred in every month from March through November. The earliest reported tornadoes in Minnesota were the three tornadoes that touched down on March 6, 2017 .The previously earliest verified tornado in Minnesota occurred on March 18, 1968, north of Truman in Martin County. The latest in any year on November 16, 1931, east of Maple Plain. Historically and statistically, June is the month of greatest frequency with July not far behind. May has the third greatest frequency, followed closely by August. Nearly three-quarters of all tornadoes in Minnesota have occurred during the three months of May (15%), June (37%), and July (25%). The most probable danger period in Minnesota, therefore, is late spring and early summer, between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM. However, tornadoes can and do occur at any time of the day or night..."

Incredible Stories of Survival Emerge from Tornado Outbreak; At Least 35 Dead. Weather.com has a recap of the devastating tornadoes that swept across Mississippi and much of the Deep South earlier this week: "The long process of healing and rebuilding is underway after storms and dozens of tornadoes slashed a deadly and destructive path across the South, killing at least 35 people and flattening hundreds of homes and businesses in several states. "This storm was as bad or worse than anything we've seen in a decade," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Monday. "We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi. No one is used to this."...At least 85 tornadoes had been confirmed in nine states as of Wednesday afternoon. The severe weather started on Easter Sunday and continued into Monday from Texas and Arkansas, across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia and into the Carolinas and Tennessee..."

TPT Almanac Weather Quiz. Let's see how well you do with the same questions I ran past Cathy Wurzer and Eric Escola Friday evening on Channel 2's "Almanac". Please, no wagering! (answers below).

1). The "30-30 Rule" applies to:

a). Flash floods

b). Tornadoes

c). Thunderstorms

d). IRS refunds

2). The safest place to ride out a tornado is:

a). Basement, under the stairs

b). Bathtub

c). Sturdy tree in backyard

d). Southwest corner of basement

3). Which of the following is associated with the most flash flood deaths?

a). Camping

b). Flooded basements

c). Parking ramps

d). Vehicles

4). You count 13 seconds between seeing lightning and hearing thunder. How far away was the strike?

a). 13 miles

b). 1.3 miles

c). Impossible to calculate

d). 2.5 miles

5). Hot, dry skin, rapid heartbeat and disorientation are all possible symptoms of:

a). Sunburn

b). Heat Exhaustion

c). Heat Stroke

d). Paul's home cooking

6). Which of the following is NOT true about tornadoes:

a). Never strike at night

b). Can cross lakes and rivers

c). Can hit downtowns

d). Usually preceded by hail

7). Which is true about Emergency Outdoor Sirens:

a). Only foolproof way to get warnings

b). Designed for outdoor use only

c). Can be heard in any location, statewide

d). Can be programmed to play The National Anthem

Question 1: answer: (C) If you count 30 seconds between seeing the flash and hearing the bang, move indoors. And wait 30 minutes after the last thunderclap to safely resume outdoor activities.

Question 2: answer: (A). Statistically, the safest place is in the basement, under the stairs.

Question 3: answer: (D). Half of all flash flood victims perish in their vehicles crossing flooded roads. 75% of flood deaths occur at night.

Question 4: answer: (D) Thunder travels at the speed of sound, covering 1 mile in approximately 5 seconds.

Question 5: answer: (C). Heat stroke can be fatal. Cool the victim and call 911 immediately.

Question 6: answer: (a). Although rare, tornadoes can strike after dark, producing a disproportionate number of injuries and deaths.

Question 7: answer: (b). Do not rely on sirens when you're indoors; they were designed for outdoor use only.

File image above : NOAA.

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Floods and Flash Floods. Here's the latest installment of helpful, potentially life-saving information from the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "...Floods claim nearly 200 lives annually, force 300,000 persons from their homes, and result in property damage in excess of 2 billion dollars. Characteristically, 75 percent of flash flood deaths occur at night with half of the victims dying in their automobiles or other vehicles. It may be difficult to believe, but many deaths occur when persons knowingly drive around road barricades indicating the road is washed out ahead. Assume a thunderstorm produces 6 inches of rain in less than 6 hours time near your community. Storms of this magnitude or greater occur several times each year in the U.S. Would you know what action to take to protect yourself and the people who depend on you for safety? After a major flood event, one of the most common quotes from the survivors of the flood is the expression they did not believe it could happen to them or in their community...

Lightning Facts. This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Here are a few factoids about lightning, courtesy of the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "Every thunderstorm produces lightning, which on a national basis kills more people than tornadoes in a given year.

Lightning kills around 100 Americans annually, with about 300 injuries. In Wisconsin and Minnesota, there have been many deaths and injuries over the years, most in areas such as camp grounds, although people have been injured indoors when talking on the phone.

The following are some lightning safety tips...

All thunderstorms produce lightning. It is surprising that so many people are not aware of this. Get inside a building or enclosed vehicle. Many fatalities occur when the warning signs are ignored. If caught in an open area with lightning all around, crouch down immediately! Put your hands on your knees but do not lie down on the ground. Do not use a telephone or electrical appliance. A nearby lightning strike can travel through the phone or power lines right into the home. Avoid seeking shelter beneath lone trees.

Myths and facts about lightning...

Myth : If it's not raining, there is no danger from lightning.

Fact : Lightning often strikes away from heavy rainfall, and may occur as far as 10 miles away from any rainfall.

Myth : Rubber soles of shoes or rubber tires on a car will protect you from being injured by lightning.

Fact : Rubber provides no protection from lightning. However, the steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection from lightning (if you are not touching metal in the car)...."

Photo credit : NOAA.

Coronavirus Got Rid of Smog. Can Electric Cars Do So Permanently? The short answer is yes, and it's probably inevitable (due to falling prices for batteries, among a myriad of other factors). Here's an excerpt from The short answer is yes, and it's probably inevitable (due to falling prices for batteries, among a myriad of other factors). Here's an excerpt from The Wall Street Journal (paywall) that caught my eye: "...This is where some of you dismiss me as a loon. Yeah, no. I am a pro-business, for-profit capitalist, almost innately centrist; and compared with the protectionists and market manipulators in D.C., I’m Milton frickin’ Friedman. What I am not is blinded by my age, my jingoism, my favorite cable-TV FUD-Rucker, or my comfort with the familiar, pining for the days of four-barrel carburetors. Fact: Most world governments, representing most of humanity and regulating about 85% of the global light-vehicle market, have committed to banning internal combustion-powered (IC) vehicles within 20 years, in favor of widespread vehicle electrification. Ask any CEO or board chairman of any car company..."

49 F. maximum temperature at MSP International Airport yesterday.

59 F. average high on April 17.

54 F. high on April 17, 2019.

April 18, 2004: A strong cold front whips up winds of up to 55 miles an hour over southern Minnesota. The wind causes black clouds of soil to lift into the air, creating soil erosion and reduced visibility. Some old-timers remarked that it reminded them of the dust storms from the 1930's Dust Bowl era.

April 18, 2002: Baseball-sized hail falls in Eagan, creating small craters in the soft ground and broken windows in apartments.

April 18, 1977: A tornado touches down at the mouth of the Minnesota River.

SATURDAY: Sunshine, mild breeze. Winds: W 10-20. High: 62



SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 33. High: 54



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 39. High: 57



TUESDAY: Blue sky returns, comfortably cool. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 32. High: 55



WEDNESDAY: Early shower, then mild sunshine. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 68



THURSDAY: Plenty of sun, average temperatures. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 47. High: 63



FRIDAY: Best chance of showers far southern MN. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 45. High: 59

Climate Stories...

Western U.S. is Locked in the Grips of the First Human-Caused Megadrought, Study Finds. Capital Weather Gang has the post; here's the intro: "A vast region of the western United States, extending from California, Arizona and New Mexico north to Oregon and Idaho, is in the grips of the first climate change-induced megadrought observed in the past 1,200 years, a study shows. The finding means the phenomenon is no longer a threat for millions to worry about in the future, but is already here. The megadrought has emerged while thirsty, expanding cities are on a collision course with the water demands of farmers and with environmental interests, posing nightmare scenarios for water managers in fast-growing states. A megadrought is broadly defined as a severe drought that occurs across a broad region for a long duration, typically multiple decades..."

Greenland's Ice Shelt Melts By Record Amount Due to Climate Change, Study Shows. CNBC.com has the story: "Greenland’s ice sheet experienced record melting last year that was driven by hotter temperatures and more frequent atmospheric circulation patterns triggered by climate change, scientists have confirmed. The stark findings show that researchers could also be underestimating future melting by about half, as most models that project future ice loss do not account for impacts from changing atmospheric circulation patterns, according to the study led by Marco Tedesco, a researcher at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Greenland’s ice sheet experienced the largest outright drop in “surface mass” — or how much mass is lost due to melting compared to mass gained from snowfall — since record-keeping began in 1948..."

"Zombie Viruses". Can They Escape the Thawing Arctic? A story at E&E News caught my eye; here's the intro: "The Arctic is full of frozen viruses and bacteria. They've been found in everything from glaciers to permafrost, and often in the icy corpses of their buried victims. Most are thought to be harmless to humans. But some experts suggest that "zombie" pathogens are lurking in the ice, waiting to be set free by rising temperatures. The remote risk of old viruses causing new waves of contagion has gained attention as scientists around the world work furiously to understand the coronavirus sweeping over the globe. Just two decades ago, researchers were hoping to unravel the secrets of another pandemic: the 1918 influenza outbreak, which killed at least 50 million people worldwide..."

File image credit : "The influenza ward at a U.S. Army field hospital in 1918. The pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide." Otis Historical Archives National Museum of Health and Medicine/Flickr.

Renewable Sources Made Up 72% of New Energy Added in 2019. Here's a clip from EcoWatch: "...Overall, the report found that renewable energy added slightly less overall capacity in 2019 compared to 2018, at 176 gigawatts (GW) compared to 179. However, the amount of new fossil fuel power added also declined, The Guardian pointed out. Renewables also grew 2.6 times more than fossil fuels and made up 72 percent of new energy capacity added, the report found. "Renewable energy is a cost-effective source of new power that insulates power markets and consumers from volatility, supports economic stability and stimulates sustainable growth," La Camera said in a press release..."

Lawyering in the Age of Climate Change. When lawyers get involved and talk turns to corporate responsibility and liability, the conversation often shifts. The Stanford Law Review has links: "...From rising sea levels and warming cities to more extreme weather and crop failures, climate change has already begun to have a measurable impact on the world around us. The United States and other countries have taken a variety of steps to combat climate change in the hopes that we might avoid the worst consequences of a warming planet. But with governments’ climate change policies have come collective action problems, controversy, and, in due course, heavy involvement of lawyers. While the Stanford Law Review will not be able to host our 2020 Symposium, entitled Lawyering in the Age of Climate Change, in person this spring, we are thrilled to bring you a series of thought-provoking Essays from our scheduled participants addressing the role of lawyers in shaping our society’s response to climate change..."