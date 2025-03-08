Shades of gray isn’t the diversity Minnesota needs

But think about it this way: What if we walked into a buzzy art gallery we’ve heard about, expecting to be blown away by creativity, color and engaging expressions of ideas? But then we noticed that every single work was the same dull, uniform gray? Worse still, that new artists were being turned away at the door by guards. Far-fetched? Maybe not. That’s the dynamic playing out in federal workplaces across the country as the new administration, armed with Executive Order 14151, throttles back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs it sees as wasteful and preferential. And some businesses are now following suit.