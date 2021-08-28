Sex trafficking investigators have arrested a Bloomington man in a targeted multistate operation, officials said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Friday that a 47-year-old suspect was arrested during Operation United Front in Anoka County. The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending charges, was booked at the Anoka County jail and released pending further investigation.

Investigators questioned and released two other people as part of the operation. Eight sex trafficking victims were getting services, according to the BCA.

The BCA said that the following law enforcement agencies were involved in the 24-hour operation: Police departments from Fridley, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Blaine, Buffalo, Woodbury, Leech Lake Tribal and Fond du Lac; Hennepin, Anoka, Chisago and Washington County sheriff's offices; the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, Anoka Hennepin Drug Task Force, Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking and Homeland Security Investigations.