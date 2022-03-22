Carrie Bradshaw isn't done just yet.

"And Just Like That," the revival of HBO hit "Sex and the City," will return for a second season, HBO Max announced Tuesday.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

Original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — who play Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte — all returned to their roles for the reboot. This time, they're in their 50s, trying to figure out the next chapter in their lives.

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman also joined the cast to round out the group in Samantha's (Kim Cattrall) absence.

There's no word yet on who will be back for the second season.

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

The first season of "And Just Like That," which premiered in December, wrapped with some closure for Carrie as she sprinkled late husband Big's ashes over a Parisian bridge, then met up with an off-screen Samantha for drinks in London.

But rest assured, all hope — and sex — is not lost: in the final seconds, she grabs her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez) for a steamy makeout session in the elevator after recording her first solo episode, titled, appropriately, "Sex and the City."

Miranda, meanwhile, threw away her law internship to follow Che (Ramírez) across the country to Los Angeles, while Charlotte finally found some peace at home.