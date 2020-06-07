GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Hail the size of hen eggs, damaging winds reaching 75 mph, heavy rain and flooding are possible in northeast North Dakota and parts of northwest Minnesota,.

The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms are expected to begin late Sunday afternoon and end about 4 a.m. Monday.

Meteorologists in Grand Forks said there is a 10% chance of tornadoes across the region, with the greatest risk in the northern Red River Valley into parts of northwest Minnesota.