GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Hail the size of hen eggs, damaging winds reaching 75 mph, heavy rain and flooding are possible in northeast North Dakota and parts of northwest Minnesota,.
The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms are expected to begin late Sunday afternoon and end about 4 a.m. Monday.
Meteorologists in Grand Forks said there is a 10% chance of tornadoes across the region, with the greatest risk in the northern Red River Valley into parts of northwest Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Marny Xiong, St. Paul school board chairwoman, dies at 31 from COVID-19
A family statement said Marny Xiong died Sunday after testing positive a month ago.
Local
Driving with car windows open can reduce COVID-19 risk
Social distancing worked its way into the common vocabulary with the arrival of the highly contagious coronavirus, and with it the admonition for people to…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Severe weather possible in parts of North Dakota, Minnesota
Hail the size of hen eggs, damaging winds reaching 75 mph, heavy rain and flooding are possible in northeast North Dakota and parts of northwest Minnesota,.
Minneapolis
Murder charges: Driver ran over woman on Minneapolis sidewalk after punching her
He dragged her beneath the vehicle until running into a home, according to the charges.