Severe thunderstorms swept across Minnesota on Friday night, knocking down trees and causing power outages.

Xcel Energy said the storms caused power outages for about 125,000 households, mostly in the Twin Cities metro area, the Star Tribune reported. By Saturday afternoon, about 113,000 customers had power restored.

Wind gusts measured up to 64 miles per hour at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, damaging trees and power lines. Hail and tornadoes were reported in other parts of the state, including in the Duluth area and the southwestern region of the state.