Severe Thunderstorm Watch Through 1 AM Saturday



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of central Minnesota through 1 AM Friday. We will be watching the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail up to 2" in diameter, and potentially a tornado or two.

_______________________________________________

Severe Weather Potential

As we head into Friday Night, we will be watching the chance of a line of storms moving across portions of northern and central Minnesota. This will bring the threat of severe weather along with it, with a Slight Risk of severe weather in place. Damaging winds would be the main threats, but we can't rule out some large hail and an isolated tornado or two.

Meanwhile, a few strong storms will be possible Saturday across southern Minnesota where a Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

As we head toward Sunday afternoon and evening, another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across portions of northern and central Minnesota, mainly for large hail and damaging winds.

_______________________________________________

Drought Update

The latest Drought Monitor - released on Thursday - showed more areas of Minnesota are now abnormally dry compared to the previous week. The greatest increase was across portions of southeastern Minnesota. 37.32% of the state is now classified as "abnormally dry", with 8.31% of the state remaining under Moderate Drought stretching from west-central Minnesota to Duluth and the Arrowhead.

Drought Statistics:

_______________________________________________

A Paranoid Respect for All Thunderstorms

By Paul Douglas

"Disappointments are to the soul what a thunderstorm is to the air" wrote 18th century German poet Friedrich Schiller. Pop-up storms are a fixture of summer. Who among us hasn't tempted fate on the lake, or mopped up runny remains of a doomed outdoor event? Look at it this way, if it wasn't for thunderstorms Minnesota's climate would be similar to New Mexico. Precious little would grow here. All thunderstorms are dangerous, with a risk of cloud to ground lightning. Fewer than 1 in 10 storms produce severe weather (high winds or hail). Less than 1 in 100 will ever go on to spin up a tornado. A wet start this morning gives way to murky sun and mid-80s by afternoon. Dew points above 70F will make it extra muggy; your best odds of salvaging outdoor plans are after 2 PM. More storms mushroom to life tonight and Sunday; ECMWF model guidance prints out some 1-2 inch rainfall amounts by Monday. A spurt of Canadian air leaves us breathing easier early next week but upper 80s return next weekend. Dog Days!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: AM storms. PM sunshine. Wake up 72. High 85. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Tropical with a few heavy T-storms. Wake up 73. High 83. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and less humid. Wake up 68. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Blue sky, quite comfortable. Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sticky sunshine, late-day T-storms? Wake up 62. High 85. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun, few stray T-storms later. Wake up 68. High 85. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Muggy with intervals of sunshine. Wake up 69. High 87. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 8th

1930: A record high of 102 is set at Redwood Falls

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 8th

Average High: 82F (Record: 96F set in 2010)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1888)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 2.22" set in 1987)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 8th

Sunrise: 6:07 AM

Sunset: 8:29 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 21 minutes and 53 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 37 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Daylight? August 17th (13 hours, 57 minutes, and 15 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8 PM?: August 26th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Saturday we will watch the potential for more showers and thunderstorms in the Twin Cities. The highest potential will be during the morning hours and once again late Saturday Night. Morning temperatures will start off in the low 70s with highs climbing into the mid-80s.

As we look statewide, we'll watch those shower and storm chances. The highest chances will be in the morning and overnight in portions of central and southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 80s for most locations.

These highs will be about 5F degrees above average across many areas of the state. The average high for August 8th is 82F.

Even warmer weather awaits Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 80s ahead of a cold front which will sweep temperatures back below average to begin the work week.

Dewpoints will be sticky this weekend, with average dewpoint values in the low 70s expected. They will drop behind the cold front as we head into next week.

With those warmer highs and sticky dewpoints, it could feel like the low to mid 90s at times during the afternoon hours this weekend. Remember to stay hydrated!

_______________________________________________

N ational Weather Forecast

On Saturday, a cold front will try to advance south and east across the upper Midwest but stall out, producing some showers and storms. Another area of low pressure in the central Plains could produce a few storms. A stationary boundary across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will produce more slow-moving storms capable of heavy rain at times.

Heavy pockets of rain are possible over the next couple of days in the Upper Midwest and in portions of the Mid-Atlantic, where 1-3" of rain could fall.

_______________________________________________

Phoenix Record Heat?

It's been hot this year so far in Phoenix, AZ. Through Thursday, 32 days have had a high of at least 110F, tied for the second most on record with 2007. They only need one more day to tie the record set back in 2011, and two to break it.

And it looks like they could get there this weekend, with a high of 110F on Saturday and 112F on Sunday. Highs are expected to remain above 110F through Thursday of next week, so this record could be shattered by the time the summer is over.

_______________________________________________

NOAA’s new hurricane outlook shows so many storms, we may have to turn to the Greek alphabet

More from the Capital Weather Gang : "The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already set records for being so active, with Hurricane Isaias being the earliest ninth named storm on record. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that many more records may fall in the coming months, as the Atlantic hurricane season cranks out at least 10 more named storms. The updated outlook released Thursday calls for a total of 19 to 25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 7 to 11 are expected to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including three to six that could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). This update covers the entire hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, and therefore includes the nine named storms to date. About 95 percent of hurricanes and major hurricanes form from August to October, National Weather Service director Louis Uccellini said during a news conference call. In more than two decades of issuing these forecasts, NOAA has never predicted that as many as 25 named storms would form in a single season."

More Than 1 Million Without Power in New York Region for Third Day

More from Bloomberg : "Some New Yorkers won’t have their power restored until at least Sunday night after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. East Coast, snapping trees, downing utility poles and leaving millions of homes and businesses in the dark. While many of the more than 2 million customers who initially lost power from North Carolina to Maine have been restored since the storm swept up the coast on Tuesday, there were still at least 400,000 New Yorkers without power at noon on Thursday. In New Jersey and Connecticut, more than 1 million remained in the dark. “We realize it is extremely frustrating to be without power,” Consolidated Edison Inc. spokesman Allan Drury said. “That’s why we are working around the clock to restore customers.”"

Extreme droughts in central Europe likely to increase sevenfold

More from The Guardian : "Extreme droughts are likely to become much more frequent across central Europe, and if global greenhouse gas emissions rise strongly they could happen seven times more often, new research has shown. The area of crops likely to be affected by drought is also set to increase, and under sharply rising CO2 levels would nearly double in central Europe in the second half of this century, to more than 40m hectares (154,440 sq miles) of farmland. Central Europe suffered its biggest and most damaging drought on record in 2018 and 2019, which had two of the three warmest summer periods ever recorded on the continent. The summers were also much drier than average, and more than half of the region suffered severe drought conditions."