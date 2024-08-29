The Latest
8 minutes agoIn first interview of presidential campaign, Harris defends shifting from some liberal positions
24 minutes agoTrump promises universal coverage for IVF, suggests he'll vote against Florida abortion measure
33 minutes agoTrump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing
40 minutes agoHow Minnesota’s Paralympians fared today in Paris
1 Hour agoIdaho judge considers whether to hold quadruple murder trial in small university town or elsewhere
1 Hour agoFormer national police chief in Thailand charged in alleged cover-up of Red Bull heir's deadly crash
2 Hours agoAfter parting with his first Vikings draft picks, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reflects on his rushed NFL draft debut
2 Hours agoArlington National Cemetery worker was 'pushed aside' in Trump staff dispute but won't seek charges
4 Hours agoBoar's Head plant linked to deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, records show
Severe T-storm risk peaks around dinner hour today, followed by a sunny, comfortable holiday weekend
Once again a few T-storms later today may spawn large hail and damaging winds, but the weekend weather will be close to perfect: sunny, cooler and less humid
Once again a few T-storms later today may spawn large hail and damaging winds, but the weekend weather will be close to perfect: sunny, cooler and less humid