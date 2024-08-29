Weather

Severe T-storm risk peaks around dinner hour today, followed by a sunny, comfortable holiday weekend

Once again a few T-storms later today may spawn large hail and damaging winds, but the weekend weather will be close to perfect: sunny, cooler and less humid

Once again a few T-storms later today may spawn large hail and damaging winds, but the weekend weather will be close to perfect: sunny, cooler and less humid

about the writer