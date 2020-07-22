CADOTT, Wis. — Storms left their mark in western Wisconsin overnight where there are reports of trees blocking roadways and power lines down.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers from across Chippewa County were responding to calls of damage and debris, WQOW-TV reported. One community hard hit is Cadott where trees are blocking streets and power lines are down.
So far, no injuries or missing people have been reported. To help with the cleanup, law enforcement is asking people to stay out of the area to give crews space to work.
Cadott police plan to go door to door to check if any residents need help from the Red Cross and that all are safe.
