A line of potentially dangerous storms carrying a threat of tornadoes was headed for the Twin Cities' southwestern suburbs at dusk Saturday.

The storms were expected to arrive in the metro area around 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main risks, but large hail and isolated tornadoes were also possible.

The NWS cautioned people with outdoor plans to be prepared to find shelter inside a sturdy building. At about 5 p.m., Minnesota State Fair officials paused all rides and halted free stage entertainment and Arts A'Fair performances due to lightning in the area.

About 7:30 p.m., severe storms were moving from southwestern Minnesota northeast toward the metro area. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were popping up in the area between Marshall and Mankato.

Earlier, afternoon storms produced large hail and punishing winds moving east across Minnesota north of the Twin Cities, and for a time, a tornado watch covered a large area.

Video (01:05): Evening forecast: Low of 66; severe thunderstorm possible; humid with plenty of clouds Video (01:05): Evening forecast: Low of 66; severe thunderstorm possible; humid with plenty of clouds

"This will put a ding in your Prius. Doppler estimates of 2.3" diameter hail at Milaca," meteorologist Paul Douglas tweeted early Saturday afternoon. "Impressive meso-convective system will spark more large hail, straight-line winds and a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out this afternoon."

As a severe thunderstorm moved east toward Mora around 12:45 p.m., the NWS cautioned on Twitter that it contained "lime-sized hail."

Parts of western Minnesota saw 70-mile-per-hour winds and baseball-sized hail about 11 a.m., the NWS said.

Staff writers Erica Pearson and Pamela Miller contributed to this report.