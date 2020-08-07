Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The Twin Cities are on the southern edge of a watch box issued by SPC, valid until 1 AM Saturday morning. The greatest potential is damaging straight-line winds and large hail, but in this kind of scenario a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.
Details from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center:
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 420 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 345 PM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Minnesota southeastern North Dakota northeastern South Dakota northwestern Wisconsin * Effective this Friday afternoon and Saturday morning from 345 PM until 100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms, including a couple of supercells, are expected to form across parts of the Red River Valley into west central Minnesota late this afternoon, before consolidating into an organizing cluster by early evening. This cluster of storms is expected to then track east-southeastward across the remainder of central Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin by late evening. Initial storms may pose a risk for severe hail, with some potential for an isolated tornado or two, before strong wind gusts become the primary severe hazard later this evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles southwest of Detroit Lakes MN to 70 miles east northeast of Saint Cloud MN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
Severe Storm Watch Until 1 AM (Includes Twin Cities)
A new watch has been issued, calling for a risk of high winds, damaging hail, even a few isolated tornadoes. The approach of warm, sticky air will destabilize our skies overnight - looks like a high potential for rumbling skies, and a few storms may turn severe.
(Update) Strong to Severe Storms by Tonight - NOAA: "Extremely Active" Tropical Season Likely
With the uptick in temperature and dew point will come a risk of strong T-storms by tonight; a few may be severe over far west central and northwest Minnesota. The weekend should be lake-worthy with enough sticky sun for 80s, but watch for the obligatory T-storms, especially late Sunday.
Warming Trend - Humidity On The Increase As Well
After a cooler than average start to August, summer makes a return heading through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s again Thursday but climb to the 80s Friday into the weekend. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Getting Warm & Sticky Again This Weekend
The approach of a warmer front kicks off a few showers by tonight, in fact random bands of T-storms will sprout in a warm, sticky environment into the weekend. A warming trend is imminent with 80s Saturday and Sunday, splashes of sunshine and drippy dew points in the 60s. ECMWF (European) guidance hints at 2 or 3 days near 90F next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
A Touch Warmer Tuesday - Humidity Returns Second Half Of The Week
Enjoying the nice, cooler than average weather across the region? It won't last as a warm up is in store as we head toward the weekend. Humidity values will also be on the increase. Until then, enjoy the sun and mid-70s Tuesday! Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser