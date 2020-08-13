A Few More Rounds of Severe Storms?



Welcome to monsoon season: Sri Lanka (with lakes.) June was hot and dry, more like a typical August. August has been stormy with ridiculous amounts of rain in some towns, more like a typical June. Mother Nature appears to be hopelessly confused.

A rerun of tropical air fuels severe storms over the Red River Valley today. The best chance of another spirited round of severe weather for central and southern Minnesota comes Friday, when much of the state will be in a "slight risk" of hail and damaging winds. Expect more watches and warnings Friday, especially PM hours. Never a dull moment.

The good news? Weather systems are moving a smidge faster than previously thought, meaning skies should clear out sooner Saturday, and Sunday looks utterly amazing with blue sky, low humidity; highs near 80. Long-range guidance shows a streak of 70-degree days next week. Yes please.

Meanwhile, we're tracking what may become "Josephine" way out in the Atlantic Ocean. And Phoenix has so far enjoyed a record 34 days above 110F. "It's a dry heat!"

Right.

Photo credit above: Burlington, Vermont National Weather Service.

Wednesday Cloudbursts. Redwood Falls gets the coveted Golden Rain Gauge Award with over 3" of rain in a few hours; that's roughly a month's worth, by the way.

Severe Storm Risk. The Red River Valley is under the gun later today with an enhanced risk of severe storms, according to NOAA SPC. On Friday the threat shifts farther east, including the Twin Cities.

Swarms of Storms Thursday. The best chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will come later today over the Red River Valley. In the MSP the highest risk of severe storms may come Friday, especially later in the day.

Sticky 80s Into Saturday, Then More Canadian A/C Early Next Week. Scattered storms linger into Friday night with a potentially wet start Saturday giving way to slow clearing. Sunday looks sunnier with a stiff breeze, a drop in humidity, and very lake-worthy conditions out there, statewide. Map sequence: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Trending Close to Average. The normal high now at MSP is 81F, and factoring mid 80s the next few days and a run of 70s next week, temperatures will hover within 5 degrees of average the next 7-10 days. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Extended Outlook: Simmering Heat Into Late August. GFS guidance continues to plant a giant heat-pump high pressure bubble over much of the USA the last week of August, meaning more 90s and excessive heat indices. That should mean 80s, even a shot at a few 90s, for Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

What is a Derecho? Dr. Marshall Shepherd has a good explainer at Forbes; here's an excerpt: "...NOAA defines a derecho as, “(pronounced similar to "deh-REY-cho" in English, or pronounced phonetically as "") a widespread, long-lived wind storm.” They are typically associated with organized bands of rapidly moving thunderstorms or rainstorms like squall lines, bow echoes, and quasi-linear convective systems. All of these systems are classified as mesoscale convective systems (for example, the MCS mentioned above). NOAA has a very informative website that goes into the origin of derechos. According to NOAA’s website, “Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to that of a tornado, the damage typically occurs in one direction along a relatively straight path...”

Map credit : "Where derechos are likely to occur". NOAA SPC website - Dennis Cain.

Hurricane Isaias Expected to Cost Insurers $4 Billion in U.S. Bloomberg has an update: "Hurricane Isaias, which left millions without power in the Northeast, is expected to cost insurance companies about $4 billion in the U.S., according to risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. The storm also caused about $200 million of insured losses in the Caribbean, the company said in a report Monday. Those figures include wind and storm surge damage covered by the insurance industry, but doesn’t include National Flood Insurance Program losses. Isaias brought the highest wind speeds since Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and resulted in low levels of wind damage in more than a dozen states, according to Karen Clark..."

File image of "Isaias" courtesy of NOAA and AerisWeather.

New Sensors Record 440-Mile Megaflash. Didn't see this coming. Like peeling an infinite onion, we keep discovering new things about Earth's atmosphere. Fascinating and humbling at the same time. The Guardian reports: "The World Meteorological Office has confirmed new records for the length and duration of lightning, doubling the previous records. The so-called megaflashes were identified with the help of new satellite observation systems. The results were published in American Geophysical Union’s Geophysical Research Letters. The distance record was taken by a flash of more than 440 miles (709km) seen over in southern Brazil in 2019, greater than the distance between London and Glasgow. The duration record went to a 2019 flash over Argentina lasting more than 16 seconds..."

File image : NASA.

Using AI and Weather Data to Improve Business Outcomes. I'm looking forward to a (virtual) presentation, sponsored by Minnesota Technology Association on September 23. Here's an excerpt of a recent press release: "On Sept. 23, MnTech will host Tech Connect, a half-day virtual conference showcasing ways technology is enabling Minnesota’s businesses. The event features more than 50 speakers across industries, describing ways they use technology to better serve customers and grow their businesses. Meteorologist, author and entrepreneur Paul Douglas will speak about how businesses use weather data and AI to improve outcomes. Here’s a preview:

How does climate change affect business operations and profitability?

Douglas: "A warmer, wetter climate is sparking more extreme weather outbreaks worldwide, which disrupt operations, logistics, transportation and staffing. An uptick in inland flooding, coastal flooding, extreme heat and wildfires is already impacting insurance rates and corporate reinvestment strategies. Companies of all sizes are gauging climate risk for their specific business footprints and use cases, making the changes necessary to keep staff, vendors and customers safe and ensure a consistent ROI, no matter what Mother Nature throws at us..."

How "Rumor Clinics" Fought Fake News 80 Years Ago. Rinse and repeat - history definitely repeats. Mental Floss explains: "...About three months after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, the first rumor clinic was created in Boston on March 1, 1942, under the leadership of Harvard Professors Gordon Allport and Robert Knapp and the Eastern Psychological Association. The Boston Herald worked with the Massachusetts Committee on Public Safety's Division of Propaganda Research and a network of volunteers who hunted down rumors and their origins to dispel misinformation the publishers believed could harm the war effort, civilian defense, or the general morale of the country. A council that included the Boston police commissioner, the state’s attorney general, representatives of local unions, and the chamber of commerce vetted each edition of the column..."

See-Thru TV's are Coming. But do we really want them? A post at Engadget caught my eye: "As part of its 10th anniversary celebration, Xiaomi revealed a transparent TV, the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition. When it’s turned off, the display looks like a piece of glass. When it’s turned on, images appear to float in thin air, or so Xiaomi says...The Mi TV Lux OLED will cost 49,999 yuan (about $7,200). It goes on sale in China on August 16th. It’s unlikely that we’ll see this for sale outside of Asia..."

Image credit : Engadget.

Electric Garbage Trucks? Why Not. Corp. Inc., with the announcement coming less than a week after analysts complained about a lack of clarity on the business plan and order bank. The electric-vehicle company has for several years touted robust interest in the electric and fuel-cell trucks it plans to mass produce and sell. Last week, Nikola published its first earnings report since going public in June, losing $86 million while pulling in essentially no revenue..." The Wall Street Journal reports on an order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks: " Nikola said Monday it secured an order for 2,500 electric garbage trucks from refuse giant Republic Services with the announcement coming less than a week after analysts complained about a lack of clarity on the business plan and order bank. The electric-vehicle company has for several years touted robust interest in the electric and fuel-cell trucks it plans to mass produce and sell. Last week, Nikola published its first earnings report since going public in June, losing $86 million while pulling in essentially no revenue..."

NASA: Lightning on Jupiter. This is pretty cool, courtesy of Big Think: "...The findings are described in the study "Small lightning flashes from shallow electrical storms on Jupiter," published in Nature. Previous missions to Jupiter, including Voyager 1, Galileo, and New Horizons all observed lightning, but without the benefits of the equipment on Juno or more recent developments in models of the Jovian atmosphere. In this case, the lighting is notable for how high it is occurring in the atmosphere. While previous observations suggested lightning in water-based clouds deep inside the gas planet, the new data suggests lightning exists in the upper atmosphere in clouds of water and ammonia. This lightning is dubbed "shallow lightning..."

Illustration credit : "Illustration uses data obtained by NASA's Juno mission to depict high-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter." NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt.

Sven Sundgaard Joins Bring Me The News' Weather Team. Nice pivot Sven - go for it. Here's an excerpt of a press release at Bring Me The News: "...Those that have been following him since his KARE 11 days know he’s been all over the world, and that he dives into important climate and conservation issues as well as the daily hometown weather. He’ll continue to share some of the latest climate and science news around the world with BMTN. He now joins a Bring Me The News weather team that also includes the respected Novak Weather, and between them they will provide comprehensive coverage to ensure Minnesotans never miss a beat when it comes to receiving timely, thorough and trustworthy weather information, be it the imminent arrival of a storm, or the potential for interesting weather days ahead..."

New UK Dating Site for Anti-Maskers Dubbed "OkStupid". You can't make this stuff up. The New York Daily News has more info: "...We’ve introduced a dating forum at (Lockdown Sceptics), so singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing,” the 56-year-old author tweeted to get things started. While Young says the site has moderators to look out for trolls, he warns those who log-on to proceed with caution — then get on with behaving recklessly. Critics have already dubbed the forum “OKStupid,” which is a reference to the actual dating site, OKCupid..."

THURSDAY: Murky sun. Storms up north. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 84



FRIDAY: Strong to severe T-storm risk. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 69. High: 82



SATURDAY: Wet start, then slow clearing.Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 83



SUNDAY: Lukewarm sun, less humidity. Wake-up: 61. High: 82



MONDAY: Sunny and very pleasant. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 59. High: 76



TUESDAY: Comfortable with more clouds. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 56. High: 74



WEDNESDAY: Unsettled, slight thunder threat. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 77

2019 Among Top Three Warmest Years on Record. NOAA's Climate.gov has details: "The report found that the major indicators of climate change continued to reflect trends consistent with a warming planet. Several markers such as sea level and greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere once again broke records set just one year prior. These key findings and others are available from the State of the Climate in 2019 report released online today by the American Meteorological Society (AMS). The 30th annual issuance of the report, for which NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information serves as lead editor, is based on contributions from more than 520 scientists from over 60 countries around the world and reflects tens of thousands of measurements from multiple independent datasets (full report)..."

How to Talk with Kids About Climate Change. To talk or not to talk? Here is some advice in a post from Yale Climate Connections: "...Some advise against getting into climate change specifics with younger children, arguing they may not have the cognitive or developmental capacity to process environmental problems. Instead, they recommend beginning with simply, yet purposefully, connecting kids and nature. Others however, recommend talking about climate change as early as you can. Psychotherapist Caroline Hickman of the University of Bath, in the United Kingdom, and the Climate Psychology Alliance, advises teaching children about climate change as early as ages two or three. “As soon as you start teaching them to talk, and engage emotionally and relationally with the world,” she says, “climate change needs to be woven into their world, so they are developing that emotional intelligence and resilience from a young age.” She argues it’s similar to talking about other difficult things in a child’s world. “You wouldn’t not talk to your child about divorce. You’d find ways to talk to them about it, to help them understand. Climate change is no different – it’s already impacting on the child day in and day out, so start talking now...”

Increased Cooling Demand. Climate Central has perspective on increasing demand for cooling across the United States. Temperatures are increasing, but consistently higher dew points are triggering higher heat indices. And stating the obvious, fossil-fueled electricity releases more greenhouse gas emissions, which boost temperatures even more. The cycle continues. Here's an excerpt: "...Climate Central analyzed 242 cities in the U.S. and found that 96 percent are experiencing more CDDs since the 1970s. Some of the cities seeing the largest jumps are not much of a surprise: McAllen, Texas, Las Vegas, and Phoenix rank in the top three and all have increases of more than 1,000 CDDs. It’s important to note that an increase in cooling days is a result of an increase in the number of days above 65, an increase in the number of degrees above 65, or both—and you can have more CDDs than there are days in the year. Climate Central’s analysis showed that 61% (148) cities around the country saw increases of over 200 CDDs since the 1970s, including many places in northern latitudes, such as Syracuse, NY, Portland, Ore., and Minneapolis..."

How Kamala Harris Would Address Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from a Politico analysis: "...It also seeks to end subsidies for the fossil fuel industry; boost federal government enforcement to ensure companies are complying with regulations; require companies to “appropriately assess and disclose risks from climate change;” and implement a “progressively increasing fee” on carbon pollution. The plan would seek to create a clean energy economy by 2045. That involves requiring all new buses, heavy-duty vehicles and vehicle fleets to be zero-emission by 2030 and all vehicles to be 100 percent zero-emission by 2035. And it would require all new buildings to be carbon-neutral by 2030 and having a carbon neutral electric grid by 2030..."

Worst-Case Scenario for Global Warming Tracks Closely With Actual Emissions. Unless we make a BIG mid-course correction in the very near future, according to new research summarized at InsideClimate News: "...The worst-case pathway (RCP 8.5) would result in warming of more than 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.3 Celsius) by 2100, probably killing nearly all the world's reefs and definitely pushing vast areas of polar ice sheets to melt, raising sea level by as much as 3 feet by 2100. Even though it's unlikely that coal burning will increase as envisioned in the worst-case pathway, cumulative greenhouse gas concentrations are still racing upward toward a level that will cause extremely dangerous heating, said Phil Duffy, who co-authored the paper with two other scientists at the Woods Hole Research Center."For near-term time horizons, we think it's actually the best choice because it matches cumulative emissions..."

The Global Coffee Crisis is Coming. Please, not the coffee. Maybe when we can't get our caffeine fix people will wake up to what's really going on. Vox reports: "Nearly 500 billion cups of coffee are consumed every year, making it easily one of the most popular goods in the world. It’s cultivated in dozens of countries by nearly 25 million farmers who depend on it to make a living. But coffee is becoming harder to grow. It’s a notoriously picky plant that requires very specific conditions to grow. And as climate change warms the planet, the places that can sustain the plant are shrinking. A recent study estimates that by 2050, the amount of land that can sustain coffee will have fallen by 50 percent..."

Stronger Rains in Warmer Climate Could Lessen Heat Damage to Crops, Says Study. Here's an overview of new research at Science Daily: "Intensified rainstorms predicted for many parts of the United States as a result of warming climate may have a modest silver lining: they could more efficiently water some major crops, and this would at least partially offset the far larger projected yield declines caused by the rising heat itself. The conclusion, which goes against some accepted wisdom, is contained in a new study published this week in the journal Nature Climate Change..."

Photo credit : Rob Koch.

Climate Scientists Feel Your Pain, Dr. Fauci. Here's the intro to a Newsweek Op-Ed from friend and climate scientist Michael Mann: "Those of us on the front lines of the climate wars know how it feels. For decades, we've been under assault by politicians and fossil fuel attack dogs because of the inconvenient nature of our science—science that demonstrates the reality of climate change. I have received death threats, and endured a multitude of attacks from conservative media outlets, Republican congressmen and attorneys general, all because of the "Hockey Stick" graph my co-authors and I published more than two decades ago. The Hockey Stick demonstrated the devastating effect burning fossil fuels has on our planet—and therefore threatened those profiting off them. So they sought to discredit my science and me personally, while orchestrating a campaign of vilification against climate scientists like me..."

Disease Experts Are Now Getting the Climate Science Treatment. Meteorologist Dan Satterfield reports at AGU Blogosphere.

