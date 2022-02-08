The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care in Minnesota hospitals dropped to 178 on Monday, the lowest count since Sept. 9 and another sign the latest pandemic wave has peaked.

Minnesota on Tuesday reported another 10,409 coronavirus infections and 48 COVID-19 deaths, reflecting cases that were identified over the weekend, and also declines in all measures of pandemic severity. The positivity rate of COVID-19 testing dropped to 14.9% in the seven days ending Jan. 30 — the first time it has been below 15% this year.

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped to 1,164 on Monday as well. The decline has eased pressure on Minnesota hospitals, which reported 64 of 1,013 adult ICU beds were open statewide.

At its worst, the delta wave in mid-December left Minnesota with nine open ICU beds. Leaders of Twin Cities' hospitals published a full-page newspaper ad at the time imploring people to reduce the spread of the virus because they could no longer guarantee beds would be available.

Measures of public compliance suggest the public listened. The share of people wearing masks most or all the time in public plummeted to a pandemic low of 19% in July after Gov. Tim Walz lifted a statewide mandate. But those levels increased to 48% on Dec. 1 and 63% on Jan. 9, according to online survey data published by Carnegie Mellon University's COVIDcast.

Minnesotans were almost back to usual activity levels in mid-November, according to monitoring of anonymous mobile phone data. But mobility levels dropped to 19% below normal on Jan. 16, the lowest since last March, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington state.

Mask-wearing has declined slightly and mobility levels have increased in recent weeks amid signs the latest pandemic wave has peaked.

A faster-spreading omicron variant replaced delta as the dominant strain in late December and produced record infections as well as more hospitalizations. Even Minnesota hospitals struggled to control the spread, reporting more than 60 COVID-19 cases per day in mid-January of patients whose infections presumably occurred after admission, according to federal data.

Omicron's rapid spread didn't translate into more ICU cases, with the number steadily declining from a peak of 371 on Dec. 14.

COVID-19 death numbers remain steady, increasing Minnesota's toll in the pandemic to 11,682. Death rates have remained higher among unvaccinated Minnesotans and increased in younger age groups. Tuesday's state report included three COVID-19 deaths of people in their 30s from Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Only 189 of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have involved people 39 or younger, but death records indicate more than half occurred in the past five months.