Wires

'Severance' tops Emmy nominations with 27, while 'The Studio' leads comedy nominees in a dominant year for Apple TV+

'Severance' tops Emmy nominations with 27, while 'The Studio' leads comedy nominees in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 3:46PM

LOS ANGELES — 'Severance' tops Emmy nominations with 27, while 'The Studio' leads comedy nominees in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

'Severance' tops Emmy nominations with 27, while 'The Studio' leads comedy nominees in a dominant year for Apple TV+

'Severance' tops Emmy nominations with 27, while 'The Studio' leads comedy nominees in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

Wires

Men who cut down England's beloved Sycamore Gap tree sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

Wires

US inflation accelerated last month to highest level since February