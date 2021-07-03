Several people, including a 9-month-old baby, were wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis late Friday and early Saturday, and a woman was in critical condition after being stabbed.

The child was grazed by a bullet about 6:45 p.m. while riding in a vehicle at N. Colfax and 34th avenues and taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to police spokesman John Elder. The baby is expected to make a full recovery.

No one is in custody. Investigators are working to identify possible suspects and determine if the vehicle was the intended target of the gunfire, Elder said.

About 6 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2100 block of N. 44th Avenue. They found a woman in critical condition with several stab wounds. She was taken to North Memorial. A suspect has been identified and is being sought, Elder said.

At 12:51 a.m. Saturday, officers went to the 4600 block of N. Colfax Avenue on a ShotSpotter notification and then learned there had been a shooting there. The victim was in a car that headed for North Memorial, then stopped on the way to await an ambulance. There was no word on the victim's condition. No one has been arrested.

Just after 2 a.m., another shooting was reported in the 300 block of N. 21st Avenue. An officer on patrol was flagged down by people in a vehicle seeking help for a gunshot victim in the car.

The officer began first aid and called for an ambulance. "As the officer was providing immediate aid to the victim, they could hear gunshots still happening in the area in the area of the 300 block of West Broadway," Elder said in a news release.

The victim was taken to North Memorial in grave condition. Two other men with noncritical gunshot wounds from the area also showed up at the hospital, Elder said. No one is in custody in the incident.

Just before 5 a.m., a man was shot in the area of NE. 1st Avenue and NE. 5th Street, then dropped off at HCMC with a noncritical gunshot wound. After being treated, the victim was booked into the Hennepin County jail due to a warrant for his arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Three times during the night, officers were called to scenes where up to 100 people in vehicles were drag racing, shooting off fireworks and discharging weapons, Elder said. The first call came just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Olson Hwy. The second came at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Excelsior Avenue, and the third at 1:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Stinson Boulevard.

When police intervened, the vehicles drove to St. Paul, Elder said.

"This was an intense drain on resources at a time where, you can plainly see, they were needed at other life-threatening incidents," he said in the news release.