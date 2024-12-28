Nation

Several tornadoes hit Houston area as thunderstorms move through

Several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 28, 2024 at 7:49PM

HOUSTON — Several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though local news reports showed damage to homes , fences and vehicles.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in the Houston area, near Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest and Porter Heights.

