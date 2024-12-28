Several tornadoes hit Houston area as thunderstorms move through

HOUSTON — Several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes.
December 28, 2024 at 7:49PM
The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though local news reports showed damage to homes , fences and vehicles.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in the Houston area, near Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest and Porter Heights.
