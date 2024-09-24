Several states are making late changes to election rules, even as voting is set to begin

This is the first presidential election since Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature made a series of changes to mail balloting in 2021. While those aren't recent changes, their impact could be significant this year in a state that traditionally has had robust interest in voting by mail. One change makes a voter's request for a mail ballot valid only for the next general election, rather than two general election cycles, meaning voters will have to reapply. Requesting a mail ballot also now requires a driver's license number, state ID number or last four digits of a Social Security number.