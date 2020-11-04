A few dozen protesters marched along Lyndale Avenue toward Lake Street in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, holding a banner that read “America is Over” while protesting police brutality.
As the protesters did a loop through Uptown, police arrived but kept their distance before moving in for some arrests shortly after 10 p.m. The group then dispersed.
Some residents of the neighborhood and others then yelled at the officers as they detained the protesters.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said late Tuesday that police were “engaging in arrests” near S. 32nd and Bryant avenues.
No one was hurt.
STAFF REPORT
