Wires

Several people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from France, French authorities say

Several people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from France, French authorities say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 8:13AM

PARIS — Several people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from France, French authorities say.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

A least 8 people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, authorities say.

A least 8 people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, authorities say.

Wires

Several people have died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from France, French authorities say

Wires

Tech billionaire and 3 others return to Earth after first private spacewalk