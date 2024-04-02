HELSINKI — A number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Helsinki on Tuesday and a suspect was detained, Finnish police said in a statement.
The shooting took place at Viertola school in the city of Vantaa, outside the capital. No other details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
Business Uber, Lyft drivers using Hertz program told to return cars, leaving gap before May 1 pullout
More from Star Tribune
Business Uber, Lyft drivers using Hertz program told to return cars, leaving gap before May 1 pullout
More from Star Tribune
Business Uber, Lyft drivers using Hertz program told to return cars, leaving gap before May 1 pullout
More from Star Tribune
Business Uber, Lyft drivers using Hertz program told to return cars, leaving gap before May 1 pullout
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Congo appoints its first female prime minister as violence surges in the east
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the country's first female prime minister, fulfilling a campaign promise and taking an important step toward the formation of a new government after his reelection late last year.
Business
Stock market today: Asia markets are mixed after Wall Street's strong manufacturing data
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street retreated as surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing data cast doubts over how soon the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.
World
Several people are wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki and police have detained a suspect
A number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school in Helsinki on Tuesday and a suspect was detained, Finnish police said in a statement.
World
The ICC prosecutor and government officials are discussing justice and compensation for Ukraine
Ministers and officials from dozens of countries are gathering in the Netherlands on Tuesday for a conference on restoring justice in Ukraine, as the war sparked by Russia's invasion drags on in its third devastating year.
World
Iran vows response after strike it blames on Israel demolishes consulate in Syria
Iran and one of its key proxies vowed Tuesday to respond to a strike widely attributed to Israel that demolished Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus and killed seven, including two Iranian generals.