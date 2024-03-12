RIO DE JANEIRO ? Several passengers are being held hostage in a bus in Rio de Janeiro, and two were injured from gunshots, Brazilian police said Tuesday. An elite police team is currently negotiating at the scene, they added.
The bus is parked inside the Sao Cristovao terminal, in the city center.
Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers were stranded waiting for information on scheduled travel.
People interviewed on Brazilian TV news channel Globo News said they heard gunshots in the terminal.
The two wounded people were sent to a nearby hospital, the police statement said.
