HINGHAM, Mass. — An SUV crashed into an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.
A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m.
Police were investigating and didn't immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.
At least five people were reported hurt. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.
The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others.
Business
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization's tax fraud case
Prosecutors in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump's company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
Nation
2 arrested after Twitter threats to 'shoot up a synagogue'
Two men who were arrested at New York's Penn Station after authorities spotted social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to the city's Jewish community, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.
Nation
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
An SUV crashed into an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.
Business
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs
Bob Dylan's publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," acknowledging that the allegedly "hand-signed" copies were not individually inscribed.