Moorhead police are investigating the unattended deaths of a family after a welfare check Saturday night.

Officials are offering few details in the preliminary investigation, but so far have said that several family members were found dead and there are no signs of violence or forced entry.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, relatives called 911 to reports the deaths discovered during the welfare check. Moorhead police and fire departments responded to the home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South and began processing the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Moorhead police said no further information would be released over the weekend.