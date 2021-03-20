Several children escaped or were rescued from a residential fire Friday evening in Forest Lake, authorities said.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the 800 block of SW. 12th Street about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a kitchen fire, according to authorities. First responders and a bystander were able to help several children escape the fire without serious injuries.

"Everyone is OK," a Forest Lake police spokesman said late Friday. Further details will be released Saturday, he said.

STAFF REPORT