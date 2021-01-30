The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team kept its perfect record against Maryland, beating the Terrapins 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 in College Park, Md.

Minnesota is 3-0 this season and 14-0 all-time against Maryland.

Stephanie Samedy had 13 kills and Taylor Landfair nine to lead the Gophers who trailed 23-19 in the third set before scoring the final six points. The Gophers have not lost a set this season, and this was their eighth consecutive road victory going back to last season.

• Both of the Gophers teams will compete in the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Shelbyville, Ind. The women's 6K race will be at 11:30 a.m., the men's 8K race at 1 p.m. CT. Both races will be streamed free live on BTN Plus. No fans are allowed at the event.

• Quentin Redding, a wide receiver/defensive back for Menomonee Falls (Wis.) High School, tweeted that the Gophers have asked him to be a preferred walk-on. He announced on Thursday he was decommitting from Minnesota Duluth.