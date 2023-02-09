Four Gophers — center John Michael Schmitz, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, safety Jordan Howden and cornerback Terell Smith — received invitations Wednesday to the NFL scouting combine, which will run Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. This marks the third time in four years that the Gophers have had four players invited to the combine.
Other Minnesotans receiving combine invitations were Northwestern running back Evan Hull of Maple Grove, Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing of Lakeville and North Dakota State tight end Noah Gindorff of Crosby.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- Minnesota United announced the signing of defender Miguel Tapias from CF Pachuca of Liga MX to a three-year contract, with a club option for 2026. Tapias will join the Loons pending a physical and will occupy an international spot on their roster.
- St. Cloud State center fielder John Nett was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Central Region player of the week following the Huskies' opening weekend in Missouri. He went 8-for-17 with five extra-base hits — three doubles, two homers — seven runs scored and eight RBI.
- Gophers graduate student Amira Young was named the Big Ten's track athlete of the week for the second time this indoor season. The Chicago native won the 60- and 200-meter dashes in 7.24 and 23.79 seconds at the Meyo Invitational held at Notre Dame. Her time in the 60 is a Big Ten-best so far.
- For the third week in a row, Gophers junior Mya Hooten received a Big Ten weekly award in her sport. This time she was named co-gymnast of the week. The Woodbury native earned a perfect 10 in floor exercise and won the all-around with a career-best total of 39.675 in leading Minnesota over Illinois in a home dual meet.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vandy stuns No. 6 Tennessee on Lawrence's buzzer-beating 3
The Vanderbilt Commodores and coach Jerry Stackhouse finally experienced the thrill of a big upset inside the Southeastern Conference's oldest gym.
Wolves
Scoggins: After Russell trade, key question remains: What are Wolves doing?
It's clear D'Angelo Russell wasn't the answer at point guard, but the second big move by new president Tim Connelly adds more murkiness to the future.
Sports
Lillard has triple-double, Blazers rally late past Warriors
Damian Lillard had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Seven with Minnesota ties, four Gophers, invited to NFL combine
The seven-day scouting combine will start Feb. 28 in Indianapolis.
Sports
T'wolves top Jazz in matchup of teams trading with Lakers
Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.