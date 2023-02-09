Four Gophers — center John Michael Schmitz, running back Mohamed Ibrahim, safety Jordan Howden and cornerback Terell Smith — received invitations Wednesday to the NFL scouting combine, which will run Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. This marks the third time in four years that the Gophers have had four players invited to the combine.

Other Minnesotans receiving combine invitations were Northwestern running back Evan Hull of Maple Grove, Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing of Lakeville and North Dakota State tight end Noah Gindorff of Crosby.

RANDY JOHNSON

