THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a stabbing at an asylum-seekers' center in the Netherlands late Wednesday night, police said. A 24-year-old resident of the center was arrested.
The motive for the stabbing in the town of Echt, located 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of Amsterdam, was not immediately clear.
Police said in a statement on Thursday that officers were called to the asylum-seekers' center around 10:15 p.m. (2015 GMT) and arrested the suspect 10 minutes later.
The wounded were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Residents of the building where the stabbings happened were moved to other buildings in the center while police investigated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan
Canada on Thursday said it is banning all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region.
World
UN Security Council: 'Deep concern' about Ethiopia's Tigray
The U.N. Security Council expressed concern Thursday about humanitarian conditions and human rights in Ethiopia's Tigray region, marking the council's first collective comment on the conflict that has raged in the region for six months.
World
Iraqi military: 3 rockets strike close to Baghdad airport
At least three rockets hit near Baghdad international airport late Thursday, the Iraqi military said.
Sports
Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash
The ill-fated Super League has enraged fans and troubled authorities while making allies of a pair of soccer's fiercest nemeses.
World
Polish legal body rejects prosecutor request to arrest judge
A controversial disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a prosecutor's request to arrest a judge who has become a symbol of resistance for those who believe judicial independence is threatened in the country.