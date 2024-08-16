Settler rampage in West Bank sparks rare condemnation from Israeli leaders

Israel is currently engaged in cease-fire talks with American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Doha, in yet another attempt to broker an end to the 10-month-old war. The U.S. has broadly condemned settler violence and the expansion of Israel's West Bank settlements. U.S. Ambassador Jack Lew wrote on the social media platform X on Friday that he was ''appalled'' by the attack and called for the rioters to be held accountable.