MADISON, Wis. — About 130 former workers at window and door manufacturer in Merrill are receiving payments from a $650,000 settlement with the company reached after the Wisconsin Department of Justice sued.

The lawsuit filed in February alleged that Semling-Menke Company, Inc., failed to provide employees with the required 60-days notice it was ceasing business operations. The company shut down on Dec. 31, 2019.

"With this resolution, substantial payments are being made to workers who lost their jobs when the business closed," Attorney General Kaul said Thursday in announcing the settlement.

Eligible employees will receive checks of varying amounts from the $650,000 settlement, depending on wage calculations conducted by the state Department of Workforce Development. The company mailed checks to eligible employees earlier this month, the justice department said.