The 21-year-old had just given birth to her second child. Her first child had special needs. Parker was barely getting by with the help of food stamps, Social Security benefits and monthly payments she received from a legal settlement after she was sexually abused when she was younger.

Desperate, Parker went before a judge to approve the deal she struck to sell $21,628 of her future settlement payments for a lump sum of $10,000 — about half their present value.

Across the United States, county judges routinely approve thousands of transactions like Parker’s every year. The sellers are rarely represented by an attorney, and the standard for evaluating the deal — whether it is in the seller’s “best interest” — is typically left to individual judges to determine.

But in Albuquerque, judges appoint guardians to investigate almost half the cases they review, usually if the sellers have children or significant cognitive problems. The judges usually follow the guardians’ recommendations, and they typically help sellers keep more of their money than people who sell their payments in other parts of New Mexico, according to court files and transcripts from 474 cases reviewed by the Star Tribune.

While Minnesota judges approve nine out of 10 deals that come before them, Albuquerque judges signed off on just 42% of the deals involving a guardian, records show. In many cases, judges never had to rule because the sellers withdrew their requests after meeting with a guardian.

“If somebody wants to do something stupid, they are allowed. It’s a free country,” said former Albuquerque Judge Alan Malott, who retired in 2018. “But when there are dependent children or other dependents involved, then the state has more of an interest.”

In Parker’s 2015 case, a court-appointed guardian believed the deal was not in her best interest, and J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC asked that the case be dismissed. Later that year, Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC, which is owned by the same holding company as J.G. Wentworth, petitioned again for Parker to be able to sell her payments, but the transfer was ultimately denied.

In an interview in 2019, Parker was grateful the sales didn’t go through.

“That $400 every month helps me and my kids every day,” Parker said in an interview. “It honestly is better that it happened that way.”