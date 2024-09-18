Setting 12-team playoff bracket not the same as ranking top 12 teams and could be 'a shocker'

The new format: The CFP's five highest-ranked conference champions and its next seven highest-ranked teams overall make the playoff. If you look at the current AP Top 25 using this format, the top four seeds this week would be top-ranked Texas, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Miami and No. 12 Utah. Georgia, the AP's No. 2 team behind the Longhorns, would be seeded fifth. Five of the seven at-large teams would be from the Southeastern Conference, and the Big Ten would fill the other spots.