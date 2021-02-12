Marquette (9-11, 5-9) vs. Seton Hall (11-8, 8-5)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marquette. In its last five wins against the Golden Eagles, Seton Hall has won by an average of 8 points. Marquette's last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2019, a 70-66 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 71 percent of Seton Hall's scoring this season. For Marquette, Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have combined to account for 61 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 72 percent of the team's points over its last five games.DOMINANT DAWSON: Garcia has connected on 39.6 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Seton Hall is a flawless 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Pirates are 5-8 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Marquette and Seton Hall are ranked at the top of the Big East in terms of getting to the foul line. The Golden Eagles are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 19.7 free throws while the Pirates are ranked first and have attempted 21.7 per game.

