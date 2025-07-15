Seth Rogen, Cristin Milioti, Noah Wyle and more react to Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — This year's crop of Emmy nominees were announced Tuesday. ''Severance'' led with 27 Emmy nominations, while ''The Studio'' led comedy nominees with 23 in a dominant year for Apple TV+.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.
Here are the reactions for some of the day's notable nominees:
Seth Rogen for ''The Studio''
"Being at this point in our lives and making a thing that has this type of attention is just so kind of novel in a lot of ways, and really exciting and thrilling and very validating in a way that I'm not used to being validated. — Rogen, nominated for best actor in a comedy series as well as writing and directing, in an interview.
Evan Goldberg for ''The Studio''
"My mother never wanted me to grow up to make a bunch of filthy R-rated comedies, but she is really proud today." — Goldberg, nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series, in an interview.
Erin Doherty for ''Adolescence''